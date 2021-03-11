Stone appointed to Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council

According to a release, the council oversees law enforcement academies and the certification of training. The council works to reach greater public safety by ensuring the officers in the field are qualified to do vital work for their communities.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve in this role on the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council,” Stone said. “Growing up in a military family and serving in the military myself, I know firsthand the importance of proper training to handle any high-pressure situation these officers may face. It is essential that our law enforcement officers get the proper training they need to do their duty on behalf of their communities.”