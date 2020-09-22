Still undefeated; Osage volleyball cruises through West Fork

Although the record and the stats don't lie, head coach Bryan Tabbert says there is still more to improve upon moving forward in order for his team to reach their goals.

"There's always going to be improvements to make," Tabbert said. "Little things on defense that we're going to be changing. Every night out gives us a chance to look at our weaknesses and try to improve those."

Tabbert says there's been many lessons that his team has learned during this year's quest for a state championship. Some of them are lessons learned off the court that affect how the team goes about its business on it.

The players at Osage wore masks during the match against West Fork and have been doing so for most of the season.

"We've been doing that for a while now," Tabbert said. "Kind of hit home when the football team had to quarantine for a while. The girls took it upon themselves to say 'hey, as a team we're going to wear our masks and do everything we can to protect our season."

Tabbert and Bobinet both say it's necessary to take every precaution to minimize any chance of shutting down the season early. The state tournament is the goal.