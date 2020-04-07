× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steven R. Swanson

April 12, 1952 - March 11, 2020

Steven R. Swanson passed away March 11, 2020 in Osage, IA.

Steve was born in Iowa City, IA on April 12, 1952 to Robert and Barbara (Moeykans) Swanson. Steve was a graduate of Osage High School, Osage, IA. He joined the United States Air Force in 1972 and in the same year married Donna Hansen. To this union 2 children were born, Bobbi and Jason Lee. They later divorced.

During his lifetime he worked for the railroad, did mechanic work and construction.

Steve enjoyed movies, electronics, hunting, fishing, downhill skiing and corrupting his grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his: son, Jason; two sisters; mother and stepfather, Barbara and Don Walker; and father, Robert on March 7, 2020.

He is survived by his: daughter, Bobbi Swanson and grandsons, Taylor and Kaleb Krahenbuhl all of St. Ansgar; two brothers, Randy Swanson of Fort Collins, Colorado and Brad (Julie) Swanson and their children Travis and Jacob of Olathe, Kansas.

Burial will be March 20, 2020 at the Osage Cemetery, Osage, IA.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

