Stellar Industries names Vertin ag and utility trailers sales director

Garner-based Stellar Industries, an employee owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment and specialty trailers, announced on Oct. that Jason Vertin has been promoted to director of sales for its ag and utility trailers.

Vertin will lead all sales efforts for the company’s agriculture header trailers, fuel trailers, and utility construction trailers. He was previously product manager for the company’s American Eagle branded LubeMate and FuelMate product lines as well as its line of utility construction trailers.

“Jason has excelled throughout his career at Stellar Industries and I am looking forward to what he will accomplish in this expanded role,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Tim Davison said. “His valuable experience and unique skillsets will serve him well as we continue to grow these innovative product lines.”

Vertin has more than 15 years of experience in a variety of sales and product management roles serving the agriculture and construction industries. In his free time, Vertin enjoys spending time with his wife Betty and their six children.

