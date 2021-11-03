 Skip to main content
Stellar Industries in Garner welcomes Sam Jefson to its communications team

Sam Jefson.jpg

Sam Jefson

 Contributed Photo

On Nov. 3, Garner-based Stellar Industries, an employee owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment and trailers, announced Sam Jefson as its new communications and events specialist.

Jefson will be responsible for internal and external communications, content creation, trade show management, and community outreach.

Jefson brings experience in both internal and external communications from Winnebago Industries. In his new role, he will put his experience to use for strengthening Stellar’s relationships with both its customers and other industry professionals.

“I’m honored to join the talented team at Stellar Industries, and look forward to helping tell the exciting story of this growing company,” Jefson said. “I’m eager to learn more about Stellar’s expanding product lines, as well as the industries and customers they serve.”

Jefson resides in Forest City with his wife, Jessica, and three children - Lane, Tate, and Sawyer. Jefson is excited to get to know the Stellar family of employees, as well as its customers, distributors and neighbors in the North Iowa community.

