Steinberg named director of Acute Care Services at Mitchell County Regional Health Center

Mitchell County Regional Health Center has named Josh Steinberg as new Director of Acute Care Services, according to a release from the health center.

Steinberg, a Saint Ansgar native who has worked as a registered nurse at MCRHC for the past five years, assumed his role in October.

“I am excited to continue to serve the communities where I was raised,” Steinberg said.

A Saint Ansgar High School graduate, he completed his Master of Science in Nursing at Morningside College.

“Josh has the skill and experience that is ideal for the job. He is an excellent fit for this role,” said Shelly Russell, MCRHC CEO.

Josh, his wife and three children live in Grafton.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0