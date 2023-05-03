Kara (Kopacek) Steffensmeier is the new youth outreach coordinator for Hancock County ISU Extension and Outreach.

Steffensmeier currently lives in Garner and grew up on a farm southeast of Britt. She is a graduate of West Hancock High School. Her college degree from the University of Northern Iowa is in child and family services, which has enabled her to work with many families and children in her career.

Steffensmeier has three sons. Mitch attends Iowa State University and is on active duty for the Air National Guard, Matt attends Central College in Pella, and Aiden is a seventh grade student in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District.

“In my spare time, I enjoy catching up with my kids and spending time with family,” Steffensmeier said. “I am excited to be a part of the Hancock County Extension family and get back to my 4-H roots. 4-H was a big part of my life growing up, which gave me many opportunities and are some of my favorite memories.”