Steak Cook-off coming to Osage

The Mitchell County and Limestone Brewers Double Steak Cook-off is looking for contestants.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main Street in Osage. Entry fees are $160 for Steak A, $320 for Steak A and B, and $25 for the pizza contest. All registrants must be at least 13 years old and may register for only one entry per category.

First place for steak contest receives $1,000, second place $500, third place $300, and there are cash prizes for all of the first 10 finishers. The pizza contest payout is $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.

Contestants can sign up at steakcookoffs.com. For more information, contact Limestone Brewers at 715-937-2792.

