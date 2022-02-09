State treasurer announces Winnebago, Hancock County college savings winners

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald rang in the New Year by awarding 99 Iowa families a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution as part of a year-end giveaway.

Nine-year-old Isaac Porter was randomly drawn as the Winnebago County winner. Five-year-old Stella Eakins was randomly drawn as the Hancock County winner.

"Helping families like the Porters and Eakins save for future education expenses is what College Savings Iowa is all about," Fitzgerald said. "These giveaways are one way I can help spread the message about the power of building an education fund to support a child's dreams."

A family in every Iowa county received a contribution to their College Savings Iowa account during the plan's year-end giveaway, which was celebrated in November and December.

College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan helping family and friends save for future education expenses at any eligible education institution including two- and four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools, and vocational programs.

