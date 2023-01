On Monday, Jan. 9, State Rep. Henry Stone (R-Forest City) was sworn in to the Iowa House of Representatives on the first day of the 90th General Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by opening remarks by Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, outlining some of the priorities of the Legislature for the 2023 session.

This is Stone’s second term in the Iowa House of Representatives. It is his first term as House Majority Whip.