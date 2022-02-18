State legislators address public education funding, eminent domain concerns

Area residents had the opportunity to participate in a Feb. 11 Legislative Forum at NSB Bank in Forest City, featuring Republicans, Sen. Dennis Guth, Rep. Henry Stone, and Rep. Terry Baxter, who represent local communities.

The forum was one of three with additional events held in Lake Mills and Thompson the same day.

Rep. Baxter noted that he will not be seeking re-election when his term ends. He said one of the big initiatives this session is the governor’s tax cut. He noted that a supplemental school aid bill passed the Iowa House on Feb. 9, saying that was “a real good bill to get passed.”

Sen. Guth thanked citizens for participating, saying “you’ve shown that you are the citizens that are willing to come out and ask questions and try and learn and that’s what it takes to make government work properly. The real force in government needs to come from the people, not from top down but from bottom up.”

Guth cited his work on Senate File 3089, which will close a loophole on a bill that came from the governor in 2016 that limits Iowa from spending money with companies that boycott Israel. Guth said he also ran Senate File 2156, which requires healthcare providers to report all adverse events after a vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“I’ve heard a lot of reports of different types of injuries, some very serious, after vaccinations and the federal law says that all adverse events must be reported after a vaccination.”

Guth said that unlike pharmacists, a lot of doctors and nurses have never been trained in this at all. He noted that the law has had no enforcement.

Rep. Stone said he is in the second year of his first term in District 7 and, unlike Baxter, he is seeking re-election. He noted bills he has helped oversee, including a disabled veteran’s bill that would provide property tax credit, a COVID-19 bill to keep schools from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Save Women’s Sports Act bill that says biological males will compete in boys’ sports and biological girls in girls’ sports.

The largest number of questions for the state legislators focused on public education. Ray Beebe of Forest City said he is concerned about a trend of underfunding public education, including a drop in the rate of state supplemental aid and state tax cuts that will reduce school funding.

Sen. Guth noted that when tax rates have been reduced in the past, there has been corresponding revenue increase.

“In 2018, we had the largest income tax cut that we’ve ever had in this state and that’s part of the reason that we’re at the surpluses that we have today and that’s happened across the county in many different states. When we see a tax cut, there is more business that is transacted within the state and we actually end up with greater revenues.”

Guth said he believes that the Senate will be at 2.25 percent on state supplemental aid for schools.

Baxter said that the house is looking at 2.5 percent for this aid.

“Many people when they talk about supplemental school aid present the picture that that’s the only resources available for public education,” Baxter said. “That’s not true. There’s a lot of different funding mechanisms out there that feed into public education.”

“I want what’s best for our kids and at the end of the day, that’s what it should be” Stone said. “We’re inundated with that-- we’re under-funding or attacking schools, but I assure you that is not the case. We don’t sit up there and say ‘how can we under-fund schools and how can we make schools worse in Iowa?”

Local pharmacist Jason Miller asked the legislators about eminent domain for proposed pipeline projects such as the Summit Carbon Solution project that would cross Hancock County, where Miller is a resident. Miller cited two bills that are still in subcommittee (Senate File 2160 and House File 2320).

There are two current carbon capture storage pipelines being proposed in Iowa,” Miller said. “I believe they hit all three of your districts in some way, shape, or form.”

Sen. Guth said one of his farms is impacted, to which Miller replied that he had a farm affected as well.

“Emminent domain, the way the law is written, is to be used for projects that are for the public good,” Miller said.

Stone said he is solely against the use of eminent domain, which takes away landowners rights over their property.

“The eminent domain bill that’s in the house is my bill,” Stone replied. “I don’t believe that you should use eminent domain for private companies. Once you take the eminent domain part out, I will tell you that I don’t have a problem with them having a pipeline.”

Guth weighed in, saying Senate File 2160 is written by a friend and colleague, Jeff Taylor.

“It’s going to stop projects like this" Guth said. “I’ve been encouraging people who contact me about this to make sure that they register their complaint with the Iowa Utilities Board. Because there’s a chance they’re going to turn this down even if we don’t pass the law on eminent domain because they’ve had so many complaints.”

Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu moderated the Forest City forum. A second set of forums will be held in the same communities again on March 4. The Forest City Legislative Forums was sponsored by Winn-Worth Betco, Forest City Economic Development, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, and Hancock County Economic Development.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

