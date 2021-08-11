State board says Alliant gas rates not changing after revisiting 2019 case

On Aug. 10, the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order finding that that Alliant Energy/Interstate Power and Light Company’s natural gas service rates in Iowa will not change from a 2019 rate case.

According to a news release, the IUB found that actual costs and revenues for natural gas service were reasonably consistent with those approved by the IUB on Dec. 18, 2019.

The existing rates approved by the IUB in 2019 were based on a future test year, which was a change in ratemaking process per the Iowa Code.

Alliant/IPL provides natural gas service to customers in Buffalo Center, Britt, Garner, and Kanawha.

