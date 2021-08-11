 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State board says Alliant gas rates not changing after revisiting 2019 case
0 comments

State board says Alliant gas rates not changing after revisiting 2019 case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 10, the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order finding that that Alliant Energy/Interstate Power and Light Company’s natural gas service rates in Iowa will not change from a 2019 rate case.

According to a news release, the IUB found that actual costs and revenues for natural gas service were reasonably consistent with those approved by the IUB on Dec. 18, 2019.

The existing rates approved by the IUB in 2019 were based on a future test year, which was a change in ratemaking process per the Iowa Code. 

Alliant/IPL provides natural gas service to customers in Buffalo Center, Britt, Garner, and Kanawha. 

Alliant Energy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News