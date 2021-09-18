Stan Walk files civil rights complaints against MCEDC

Penney added, “At this point, I as the director would be in communication with Walk and Murphy, PLC to handle legal complaints, and it would not have to be a board action.”

Supervisors

The three people from the MCEDC performing the job interviews were Jensen, Todd Frein and Terry Byrnes.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Frein told the Mitchell County Press News. “We had four very good candidates. And (Walk) was one of them. But there were things in the interview that all three of us (agreed) drug him down a little bit.

“He also mentioned things like some of the county supervisors were a joke.”

Frein is serving his first term as a member of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, who he represents on MCEDC.

For 20 years, Walk was a Mitchell County Supervisor. Frein praised his service and said there was a reason Walk continued to get reelected. Frein said he has known Walk all of his life, and that he and his wife worked for him when Walk opened a bar in the City of Mitchell.

“I have nothing against Stan Walk,” Frein said. “The guy’s done a lot of good things for Mitchell County.”