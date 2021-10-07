Stamp art contest now open to students

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting entries for the 2022 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest. It is open to student artists in kindergarten through 12th grade.

While entering the JDS contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species. School groups and informal groups can enter this contest, or the student may enter individually.

According to a news release, Iowa entries for 2022 Contest must be postmarked by March 15, 2022, and be mailed to: DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge ATTN: Junior Duck Stamp, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555. All information needed to participate can be found on the website: www.fws.gov/juniorduck.

The 2021 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp winner was Gabriel Weighner, a 14-year-old from Waukon. His entry was a wood duck drake colored with colored pencils. Gabriel’s entry is now traveling around the United States with all the state Best of Show winners. The Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards.

The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. All state Best of Show winners are judged at the national contest with the national overall winner being chosen from those entries. The national winner becomes the 2022-2023 Junior Duck Stamp, with cash prizes for the national first, second, and third place winner.

The Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5 with the proceeds from the sale of the stamp being returned to the program for environmental and conservation education. Graduating seniors can inquire about scholarship opportunities.

For more information about the Junior Duck Stamp, contact the Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator, Alyssa Lu, by calling 402-676-3652 or email alyssa_lu@fws.gov. The National Junior Duck Stamp is also now sold at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges Visitor Center during its open hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0