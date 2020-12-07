Stake in technology helps sheriff's department

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department recently acquired onboard computers for its vehicles, increasing safety and efficiency.

“Most of law enforcement is technology driven anymore,” said Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver. “That was one area where we were lacking. But those are expensive purchases, and you have to take that into consideration.”

The Sheriff’s Department was able to use room and board funds – inmates pay judgement and sentencing fees for staying in the jail – to afford the computers.

Deputy Gregg Halbach researched the cost for the computers and for training.

“Essentially, no taxpayer money was used,” Beaver said. “[Halbach] had a lot to do with getting it up and running.”

The computers are currently in their pickups and SUVs.

“The deputies are using them to their fullest,” Beaver said. “They’re working out well. Essentially, it catches our office up technology-wise with other agencies across the State of Iowa. My use of the computer is certainly different from the day-to-day use that the deputies have as far as traffic investigation and traffic enforcement issues.”

Beaver can also know where each deputy is at all times.