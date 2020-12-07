Stake in technology helps sheriff's department

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department recently acquired onboard computers for its vehicles, increasing safety and efficiency.
“Most of law enforcement is technology driven anymore,” said Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver. “That was one area where we were lacking. But those are expensive purchases, and you have to take that into consideration.”
The Sheriff’s Department was able to use room and board funds – inmates pay judgement and sentencing fees for staying in the jail – to afford the computers.
Deputy Gregg Halbach researched the cost for the computers and for training.
“Essentially, no taxpayer money was used,” Beaver said. “[Halbach] had a lot to do with getting it up and running.”
The computers are currently in their pickups and SUVs.
“The deputies are using them to their fullest,” Beaver said. “They’re working out well. Essentially, it catches our office up technology-wise with other agencies across the State of Iowa. My use of the computer is certainly different from the day-to-day use that the deputies have as far as traffic investigation and traffic enforcement issues.”
Beaver can also know where each deputy is at all times.
“From a safety standpoint, that gives me a good feeling,” he said. “I can look at my computer and in real time know where my cars are at and what the deputies are doing.
“It also allows me to look at our radio log while we’re in the vehicles. I don’t have to come to the office and review the activity from overnight. If there are calls that need to be returned, they’re indicated in there.”
Before the computers, all citations and traffic enforcement were handwritten. Beaver had to return to the office, use a laptop and mail out copies of accident reports.
It increases efficiency not only for the deputies, but for people involved in a traffic accident.
“It’s a stressful time for them,” Beaver said. “If we can get them the paperwork, they can get that to their insurance company, and they can start working on it for their client. It saves time and gives them some peace of mind.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
