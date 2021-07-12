Stacyville's Bratwurst Daze soon to sizzle

After missing 2020, Stacyville’s 54th annual Bratwurst Daze will take place this year on Friday and Saturday, July 30-31.

There will be a kickball tournament and BINGO at 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, there is the grand parade at 7 p.m., water ball fights, a bean bag tournament, inflatables and kids’ activities, and plenty of bratwurst.

There is also the Brat Trot at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a 4.2 mile fun run/walk around the outskirts of Stacyville. Proceeds from the Brat Trot are donated to a local cause.

There will be live music both nights, the Shirts and Skins Band at 8 p.m. on Friday and the 5 Minute Major at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, there will be the crowning of Miss Stacyville and Little Miss Stacyville.

