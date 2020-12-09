Stacyville man flown to Mayo after being broad-sided by semi

A Stacyville man was flown by MercyOne Air Med to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, after sustaining serious injuries in a Tuesday accident in Mitchell County.

According to an Iowa State Police report, at 8:30 p.m., a two-vehicle accident occurred near Kirkwood Ave. and 465th Street.

The report stated that Alexander J. Hobart, 26, of Blue Dale, Texas, driving a 1992 Peterbilt semi-truck, was traveling southbound on Kirkwood Avenue when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of 465th Street and hit the driver’s side of a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Eric A. Hackenmiller, 45, of Stacyville.

Hackenmiller was flown by MercyOne Air Med to the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Police say Hackenmiller was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene were the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, the Stacyville Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol Trooper James Monroe. Hazmat was also present.

