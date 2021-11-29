Stacy Anderson promoted to sales manager at Lichtsinn RV in Forest City

Stacy Anderson has been promoted to a Lichtsinn RV sales manager. She will join Hannah Lunning and Jason Bruckhoff in that position.

"Anderson's leadership abilities, product knowledge and best-of-class guest service focus will contribute positively to the entire team and our family of RV guests from around the country," Lichtsinn RV General Manager Heidi Thompson said.

The Forest City native is a graduate of Winona State University. She came to Lichtsinn RV in 2016 from the Forest City Family YMCA where she had been serving as a senior program director for 20 years.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, it offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the top Winnebago dealer in North America for the past six consecutive years by Winnebago Industries.

