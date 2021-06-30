 Skip to main content
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will host Duesey Days lunch on July 10
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will host Duesey Days lunch on July 10

St. Paul Lutheran’s Church at 810 State Street in Garner will serve a Duesey Days lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 10.

The meal will be served by the St. Paul Lutheran Women's Missionary League in the church basement. Proceeds will go towards church missions and projects.

The meal will include a sandwich, two sides and beverage. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Sandwiches will be choice of pulled pork, maid-rite, or hot dog. Sides will include chips, beans, potato salad, and coleslaw.

Dessert items will include pie, brownies, and ice cream for an additional charge.

