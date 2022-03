St. Patrick's Church in Britt will hold its March 20 annual ham dinner between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for carryout and delivery only.

Persons may call 641-843-3073 to order after 9:30 a.m. on the day of dinner. Adult meal tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for school-age children. Children age 4 and under are free.

This year's dinner includes Korbert ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, bun, and pie. The church is located at 139 3rd Street SE in Britt.

