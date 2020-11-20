St. Ansgar's Ryan Hannam thrilled by IHSAA Hall of Fame honor

“People are excited because they think it's not just a reflection on any individual, but also some recognition for the town and the school as well,” Hannam said. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages and calls and texts saying congratulations. It’s fun to hear from some people that I haven’t heard from in awhile and that were a big part of my life back in the days where I was a St. Ansgar Saint.”

After he left St. Ansgar, Hannam went onto the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a four-year letter winner and a second team All-Conference selection his senior year. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft, and played for the team for four seasons as a tight end.

The highlight of Hannam’s career came in early 2006, when he had two receptions for 12 yards in Super Bowl 40, which the Seahawks lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.