St. Ansgar's Cole, Hulshizer commit to Morningside College

Cole's commitment comes after one of the greatest single seasons in St. Ansgar history. He rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns and had 55 tackles on defense.

He became St. Ansgar's new all-time career rushing leader along the way, passing former running back Jack Sievert, a current Morningside player, on the list.

Cole made a similar announcement to Hulshizer in a tweet sent out on Dec. 27.

Morningside is an NAIA program that plays in Sioux City, and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Mustangs are two-time defending national champions, having won the title in both 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, the Mustangs finished with an 8-0 overall record, and claimed the conference title for the 10th straight year. The 2020 NAIA national championship will be played in the spring of 2021, after the NAIA moved it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cole, Hulshizer and Hansen will be joining Sievert in Morningside's program. Sievert will be finishing up his freshman year this spring after a dominant senior season in high school.