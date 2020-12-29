St. Ansgar's Cole, Hulshizer commit to Morningside College

For Morningside College, St. Ansgar is a pipeline for talent.
After St. Ansgar lineman Alex Hansen committed to play football at Morningside earlier this month, two more players from the Saints' semifinal squad have announced they'll be joining him next year.
Running back Ryan Cole and lineman Sage Hulshizer, both first team All-State selections, announced their commitments to play football at Morningside recently.
"It's exciting for those kids. They're going to a program that's had a lot of success over the years and we've sent a bunch of kids out there starting back in 2003," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger. "There's kind of a nice St. Ansgar to Morningside pipeline."
Hulshizer was an offensive and defensive lineman at St. Ansgar who started on teams that set many records. The 2019 squad finished with the most rushing yards in one season in program history, while the 2020 squad is fourth on the list.
The senior lineman also doubled as the team's kicker. Hulshizer went 53 for 55 on extra point attempts and made two fields goals in 2020.
"Excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Morningside!" Hulshizer said in a tweet on Dec. 20. "Thank you to my family and all the people and coaches that made this possible!"
Cole's commitment comes after one of the greatest single seasons in St. Ansgar history. He rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns and had 55 tackles on defense.
He became St. Ansgar's new all-time career rushing leader along the way, passing former running back Jack Sievert, a current Morningside player, on the list.
Cole made a similar announcement to Hulshizer in a tweet sent out on Dec. 27.
Morningside is an NAIA program that plays in Sioux City, and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Mustangs are two-time defending national champions, having won the title in both 2018 and 2019.
In 2020, the Mustangs finished with an 8-0 overall record, and claimed the conference title for the 10th straight year. The 2020 NAIA national championship will be played in the spring of 2021, after the NAIA moved it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole, Hulshizer and Hansen will be joining Sievert in Morningside's program. Sievert will be finishing up his freshman year this spring after a dominant senior season in high school.
"Sage, Ryan, Alex and Jack, they obviously had very successful high school careers in terms of team-wise and individual-wise," Clevenger said. "Morningside has built a connection here with some of our kids and have had a lot of success with them over the years."
