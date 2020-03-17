St. Ansgar: Winter sports wrap-up

For the St. Ansgar girls basketball team, not getting to the Iowa girls state basketball tournament for the past 19 years was a big motivator.

Not only did the Saints want to break that nearly two-decade string, they wanted to show they belonged on the big stage.

The Saints' trip to state was the highlight of the St. Ansgar winter sports season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

For the 21-2 St. Ansgar, girls basketball team, getting to the state tournament was no easy task.

A 60-51 win over Central Elkader gave the Saints their first state tournament berth since 2001.

Once there, St. Ansgar took care of business in the opening round on March 4, downing Montezuma, 51-46, to advance to the Class 1A semifinal game against powerhouse Newell-Fonda, the No. 1 seed in the eight-team field.

For two seasons now, no team has been able to solve the riddle that is Newell-Fonda.

With a suffocating press defense, tremendous speed and an offense averaging 78 points per game, the Mustangs came into the Class 1A girls state semifinal against St. Ansgar with 52 consecutive wins, including last year's state title game win over West Hancock.

