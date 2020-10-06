St. Ansgar volleyball sweeps Newman Catholic

Since starting off the season with a 5-4 record, the Class 1A, No. 11 St. Ansgar volleyball team had won 12 straight matches heading into the matchup at Newman Catholic on Tuesday night.
The Saints extended that streak to 13 games with a three-set victory over the Knights in a Top of Iowa East matchup.
"The kids have some goals they're trying to make and they're doing a really nice job of following through in the last couple weeks," St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson said.
Newman Catholic came out swinging and gave St. Ansgar a scare. Johnson used a timeout after the Knights jumped ahead, 15-13, midway through the set. The Saints went on a 12-6 run and beat the Knights, 25-21, to escape the first set.
"St. Ansgar is a very good program and we knew that coming into the game," Newman Catholic head coach Kristen Breckenridge said. "We just essentially went out and said we have to be proud of our play, win or lose, and I think that's what they showed during the first game."
St. Ansgar responded to the close call in the first set by dominating the next two sets, 25-9 and 25-12, respectively.
The Saints were able to use a balanced attack of hitters to keep the Knights off balance for most of the night. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 14 kills and senior Blayne Koster wasn't far behind with 10. Senior Gracie Urbatsch had seven kills as well.
"Offensively I thought we swung well all night, we just kind of got a little sloppy in that first game and that put us behind the eight ball a little bit," Johnson said.
For Newman Catholic, the season has had some ups and downs. To come out and play a ranked team like St. Ansgar to such a close set is encouraging for the Knights, according to Breckenridge. The challenge is to play that way consistently.
"That's exactly what we talked to the girls about," Breckenridge said. "We can play at that level, we've shown we can, now we just have to keep that level going and not let it drop off in the end."
The Knights fall to 9-11 on the year with the loss and the Saints improve to 18-4.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!