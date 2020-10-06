St. Ansgar volleyball sweeps Newman Catholic

Since starting off the season with a 5-4 record, the Class 1A, No. 11 St. Ansgar volleyball team had won 12 straight matches heading into the matchup at Newman Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Saints extended that streak to 13 games with a three-set victory over the Knights in a Top of Iowa East matchup.

"The kids have some goals they're trying to make and they're doing a really nice job of following through in the last couple weeks," St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson said.

Newman Catholic came out swinging and gave St. Ansgar a scare. Johnson used a timeout after the Knights jumped ahead, 15-13, midway through the set. The Saints went on a 12-6 run and beat the Knights, 25-21, to escape the first set.

"St. Ansgar is a very good program and we knew that coming into the game," Newman Catholic head coach Kristen Breckenridge said. "We just essentially went out and said we have to be proud of our play, win or lose, and I think that's what they showed during the first game."

St. Ansgar responded to the close call in the first set by dominating the next two sets, 25-9 and 25-12, respectively.