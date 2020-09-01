St. Ansgar volleyball starts season on winning note

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar volleyball team swept Central Springs in three sets on Thursday, as the Saints kicked off their season with a decisive win.

The Saints won by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-15. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with a team-best eight kills, while Hali Anderson had 24 assists.

Senior Ellacyn Coleman led the Panthers with eight kills.

The Saints' next game will come on Tuesday against Decorah, while Central Springs will play a home game against Osage.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

