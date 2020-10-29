St. Ansgar volleyball seniors proud of historic run

Against the Warriors on Wednesday, the Saints couldn’t get their offense into a rhythm and struggled on defense against Wapsie Valley’s big hitters. Warriors’ junior Lydia Imbrogno had a team-high 12 kills. On defense, the Warriors finished with 44 digs and eight blocks.

On offense, the Saints finished with an offensive efficiency mark of .068 and were led on offense by senior Blayne Koster, who had seven kills. After a strong start where the Saints got out to a 12-8 lead, the Warriors dominated, winning set one 25-15, set two 25-16, and finishing the game off with a 25-14 win in set three.

Johnson knew that the No. 2-ranked team in the state was going to be tough. The Warriors play in the North Iowa Cedar East, a conference that sent five teams to the state tournament, and face top competition all season long, and St. Ansgar’s season ending schedule may not have prepared them for a battle-hardened team like Wapsie Valley.