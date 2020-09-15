St. Ansgar volleyball moves above .500

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although North Butler snuck away with a win in one set, the St. Ansgar volleyball team earned the match victory on Tuesday night at home. The Saints beat the Bearcats, 3-1.

The Saints opened up with two straight wins in the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-15. North Butler wouldn't go down without a fight and won the third set, 25-17. St. Ansgar put the match away with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set.

Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 14 kills and senior Blayne Koster had 10 in the win. Senior Hali Anderson had 40 of the team's 43 assists. St. Ansgar moved to 4-3 with the win.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

