St. Ansgar volleyball loses battle for Mitchell County

The St. Ansgar volleyball team came up short Thursday night in the battle for Mitchell County bragging rights, falling to Osage in three straight games.

The Green Devils dominated from the start, scoring 17 consecutive points in the first set behind the setting prowess of senior Paige Kisley, to build an 18-2 lead over the Saints, in a set they eventually won, 25-7.

In set two, Osage won again in crushing fashion, 25-10. In the third and final set, the Saints started off hot and built an 8-4 lead. But the booming and methodical Osage offense stormed back from the rare deficit, and won the frame, 25-16.

Through three matches, the Green Devils have still not lost a set.

For St. Ansgar, senior Gracie Urbatsch finished with a team-high four kills, while junior Abby Hemann and senior Brooklyn Hackbart tied for the team lead with seven digs. Senior Hali Anderson had nine assists.

St. Ansgar will play on Saturday in a tournament at New Hampton.

St. Ansgar 3, Decorah 1: The St. Ansgar volleyball team scored a 3-1 home win on Tuesday night over Decorah, thanks to a solid effort on both offense and defense. The Saints won sets one, two, and four by set scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-15, while losing set three, 25-14.