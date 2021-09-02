St. Ansgar to celebrate Homecoming

This is the week of St. Ansgar’s Homecoming, which will take place on Friday, Sept. 10.

There will be a community pep rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 in the middle school gym. All community members are welcome to attend

The Homecoming parade will begin at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. The parade will start at the high school, go west on 8th Street, turn north on Washington, turn east on 4th street, and then return to the high school on Train Lane. The parade will conclude with the kind and queen coronation at the football field at approximately 2:45 p.m. If it rains, the parade and coronation will take place in the high school gym.

There will also be a contest for area businesses to decorate for St. Ansgar’s Homecoming. Business displays will be judged at the end of the week, and the winner will be announced at the king and queen coronation.

For questions about Homecoming week, contact Deneen Nelson at dnelson@stacsd.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0