St. Ansgar rides running game to win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The St. Ansgar football team came out on top against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday, in a hard-fought battle between two of North Iowa's most powerful teams.
Saints' seniors Ryan Cole and Carter Salz each scored a touchdown for the Saints, quarterback Justin Horgen ran for another, and Sage Hulzshizer kicked a 40-yard field goal, as the Saints beat the Cardinals, 23-6.
"I'm pleased with our effort tonight. Garner-Hayfield is a tough, physical, hard-nosed team," Saints' head coach Drew Clevenger said. "It's kind of an embodiment of their coach, Schumacher does a great job over there. We're real pleased to come away with this victory."
The Saints tend to rely heavily on their stable of running backs, but the GHV defense managed to keep run game in check throughout the first half. Cole, who ran for 205 yards on 28 carries in week one, was held to just 22 yards on 11 carries in the first half, as the Saints led by four points at halftime.
Cole kick-started the offense in the second half, running the opening kickoff all the way back to the 39-yard line. Three series later, Cole caught a 23-yard pass from Horgen to put the Saints up by 10 points.
In the fourth quarter, GHV had the ball in Saints territory, after getting a first down at the 30-yard line. After the Saints' defensive line tackled GHV junior Ben Furst for a five-yard loss, the Cardinals handed the ball to senior Isaac Knuston on three consecutive snaps.
On-fourth-and-1, the Saints' d-line stuffed Knutson for no gain, and St. Ansgar took over on downs.
"We knew we wouldn't have the size advantage coming in," Clevenger said. "It was just going to be a battle, and we held our own against them. An important things against those Wing-T teams is that you want to make them earn it. We never really did give up a big play to them."
"What they got, they earned. Because of that, we were able to keep them from putting together a lot of long drives."
On the Saints' ensuing offensive drive, Horgen ran the ball in from the five-yard line on a quarterback keeper, and the Saints' lead swelled to 17 points.
The Cardinals got the ball back with one minute remaining in the game. On the first play of the drive, junior defensive back Bradley Hackenmiller picked off GHV quarterback Kevin Meyers, to seal the win for the Saints.
"They were a really tough team, and we knew we had to bring our A-game," Cole said. "At first, we didn't really have it, so we had to rely on our other running backs too. It was good to know we can all get it done. It was a big team win tonight."
The Saints improved to 2-0 on the season, while GHV's record fell to 1-1.
St. Ansgar will play next Friday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
