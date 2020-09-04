St. Ansgar rides running game to win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

On-fourth-and-1, the Saints' d-line stuffed Knutson for no gain, and St. Ansgar took over on downs.

"We knew we wouldn't have the size advantage coming in," Clevenger said. "It was just going to be a battle, and we held our own against them. An important things against those Wing-T teams is that you want to make them earn it. We never really did give up a big play to them."

"What they got, they earned. Because of that, we were able to keep them from putting together a lot of long drives."

On the Saints' ensuing offensive drive, Horgen ran the ball in from the five-yard line on a quarterback keeper, and the Saints' lead swelled to 17 points.

The Cardinals got the ball back with one minute remaining in the game. On the first play of the drive, junior defensive back Bradley Hackenmiller picked off GHV quarterback Kevin Meyers, to seal the win for the Saints.

"They were a really tough team, and we knew we had to bring our A-game," Cole said. "At first, we didn't really have it, so we had to rely on our other running backs too. It was good to know we can all get it done. It was a big team win tonight."

The Saints improved to 2-0 on the season, while GHV's record fell to 1-1.