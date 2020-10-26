St. Ansgar one win from state after victory over Turkey Valley

History in the making.
For the first time in 20 years, the No. 9 St. Ansgar volleyball team is headed to the regional finals.
On Monday night, the Saints hosted Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinals, and came away with a big victory, sweeping aside the Trojans, 3-0.
The game was a battle, with both teams catching fire at times and going on scoring binges. The Saints’ took a 1-0 lead with a 25-19 win in set one, but had to work hard to pull out the victory in set two.
In set two, the Trojans scored five straight midway through the set, to take a six point lead. But the Saints battled back with some booming scores and big moments of their own, eventually eking out a 26-24 set victory. In the third and final set, the Saints walloped Turkey Valley, 25-6, to clinch the win.
After the final kill from senior Gracie Urbatsch hit the floor, the gym erupted with applause, as the Saints’ pulled within one win of the program’s first state tournament berth since 1988.
Senior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with a team-high 16 kills for the Saints, with fellow senior Blayne Koster finishing second with nine. Setter Hali Anderson contributed 30 assists to the effort, while Kennedy Schiesow had 14 digs on the night.
The Saints have now won 17 consecutive games, dating back to Sept. 19, and have not lost a set since their Sept. 26 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson said. “We played really well in the first and third (set), and I think that was the momentum that we really wanted to get going. We know we have a really hard opponent in the next match, and we just want to get some things going, and stay aggressive.”
The Saints will play on Wednesday night against No. 2 Wapsie Valley in the Class 1A, Region 6 final. The game will be played at 7 p.m., at Nashua-Plainfield.
