St. Ansgar girls hang on for close win over Osage

For the second straight year, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team emerged with early-season Mitchell County bragging rights, thanks to a 57-53 victory on Tuesday night over Osage.

It was a battle of two highly-rated teams, with St. Ansgar ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, and Osage at No. 10 in Class 3A. As it always seems to be between these two schools, Tuesday's game was a battle.

St. Ansgar got out to an early lead, as the Saints pulled ahead at the end of the first quarter, 17-10, and led the Green Devils at halftime, 28-21.

In the second half, the Green Devils offense came alive, outscoring the Saints, 32-29, behind an outstanding night from Osage senior Dani Johnson. Johnson wound up with 30 points on the night for the Green Devils, and battled through injury in the final minutes to give her team a chance.

Her final basket, a layup with 48.1 seconds left in the game, pulled the Green Devils to within three points, and a subsequent free throw made the score 55-53, with the Saints still in the lead.

But in the end, the Saints held on. A pair of free throws from senior Hali Anderson put the Saints up by four, at 57-53, which would prove to be the final score.