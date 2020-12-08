St. Ansgar girls hang on for close win over Osage

For the second straight year, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team emerged with early-season Mitchell County bragging rights, thanks to a 57-53 victory on Tuesday night over Osage.
It was a battle of two highly-rated teams, with St. Ansgar ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, and Osage at No. 10 in Class 3A. As it always seems to be between these two schools, Tuesday's game was a battle.
St. Ansgar got out to an early lead, as the Saints pulled ahead at the end of the first quarter, 17-10, and led the Green Devils at halftime, 28-21.
In the second half, the Green Devils offense came alive, outscoring the Saints, 32-29, behind an outstanding night from Osage senior Dani Johnson. Johnson wound up with 30 points on the night for the Green Devils, and battled through injury in the final minutes to give her team a chance.
Her final basket, a layup with 48.1 seconds left in the game, pulled the Green Devils to within three points, and a subsequent free throw made the score 55-53, with the Saints still in the lead.
But in the end, the Saints held on. A pair of free throws from senior Hali Anderson put the Saints up by four, at 57-53, which would prove to be the final score.
Anderson wound up with 17 points on the night for the Saints, 15 of which came in the second half, while junior Adrianna Kruse contributed 10 points to the effort.
“Anytime we beat Osage in anything, we’re happy, and vice versa on their end too, I’m sure” St. Ansgar coach Scott Cakerice said. “With them being ranked No. 10, we knew it was going to be a battle royale, and it was tonight. Both teams played their hearts out. You’re always sad to see somebody lose, and we’re glad it wasn’t us.”
With the win, the Saints improve to 3-0 on the season, while Osage fell to 2-1. St. Ansgar will play Friday at North Butler, while Osage will play on Saturday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Saints and Green Devils will play each other again on Jan.19, at St. Ansgar.
