St. Ansgar girls edge Newman Catholic

In a game that was close from the start, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team pulled out a 55-53 victory over Newman Catholic on the road Friday night to improve to 17-2.
After taking a 34-30 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Knights (11-9) closed the gap by outscoring the Saints 23-21 in the second half, but the comeback fell just short.
Junior Hali Anderson led a trio of Saints in double figures with 19 points. Freshman Madison Hillman chipped in 13 points and shared a game-high six rebounds with junior Brooklyn Hackbart. Senior Hannah Patterson finished with 10 points, including nine points from beyond the 3-point line.
For Newman Catholic, which fell to 11-9 was led by junior Kealan Curley with 17 points. Sophomore Emma Weiner chipped in 10 points, while junior Faith Wadle had a team-high six rebounds.
The Saints finish the regular with two road games, having played Monday at Rockford and then Feb. 18 at Janesville.
St. Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30
The Saints won their fourth-straight game on Tuesday at home.
The Saints set the tone early, keeping the Vikings scoreless and jumping to a 17-point lead.
Senior Lindsey Davidson led the Vikings with seven points, followed by junior Olivia Stilley with five points.