St. Ansgar girls basketball wins eighth-straight game

St. Ansgar 52, Northwood-Kensett 15

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team claimed its eighth-straight win on Tuesday.

The Saints defense kept the Vikings to six points of less in each quarter while pulling down 21 defensive rebounds.

St. Ansgar junior Gracie Urbatsch led scoring with 15 points, hitting 7-8 from the free throw line. Northwood-Kensett senior Lindsey Davidson led the Vikings with six points.

St. Ansgar will play Newman Catholic at home on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Osage on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 30

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, easily handling Lake Mills 54-30 at home on Jan. 4 to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart scored a game-high 19 points for the Saints, connecting on 9 of 17 shots from the field and pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds.

Junior Hali Anderson also scored in double figures for the Saints with 14 points, while junior Gracie Urbatsch had nine points and 14 rebounds.