St. Ansgar girls basketball wins eighth game

St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 30

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, easily handling Lake Mills 54-30 at home on Saturday to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart scored a game-high 19 points for the Saints, connecting on 9 of 17 shots from the field and pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds.

Junior Hali Anderson also scored in double figures for the Saints with 14 points, while junior Gracie Urbatsch had nine points and 14 rebounds.

The Saints shot 35 percent (23 of 66) from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond 3-point range.

St. Ansgar plays at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.

