St. Ansgar girls basketball handles Nashua-Plainfield

G/BBball St. Ansgar vs. Newman 6

St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch drives for a layup against Newman Catholic in a game earlier in the season in St. Ansgar.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

St. Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team improves to 14-2 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Saints' defense kept the Huskies at bay, allowing only five points in each of the first two quarters while the offense gained an 18 point lead going into halftime.

Leading the offense was junior Brooklyn Hackbart, who scored 22 points and dominated the boards with 19 of the Saints 40 rebounds. Hackbart and junior Hali Anderson each had four steals.

