St. Ansgar girls basketball earns way into regional final

The St. ansgar girls basketball team fell behind early but kept chipping away at the lead to overcome a six-point deficit after three quarters to pull out a thrilling 67-64 victory in the Class 1A-Region 3 semifinals on Friday night at St. Ansgar.
A big fourth quarter that saw St. Ansgar (20-2) outscore Clarksville 25-16 was the difference in the game, and put the Saints in the regional championship game against Central Elkader (21-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Hampton High School.
The win was the Saints’ eighth straight after a heartbreaking 59-55 loss at Osage back on Jan. 21. St. Ansgar’s only other defeat came at the hands of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in its second game of the season on Dec. 7, which also was a four-point loss on the road.
Junior Gracie Urbatsch had a big game for St. Ansgar, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting. She also hit six of her eight free throws on the night.
Juniors Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart also scored in double figures for the Saints, with 19 points and 12 points, respectively. Hackbart also pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
As a team, the Saints shot 42 percent (25-for-60) from the floor and hit six 3-pointers. Also playing a big role in the victory was St. Ansgar hitting 11 free throws.
St. Ansgar 48, Janesville 41
The St. Ansgar girls basketball team rolled to an 18-2 mark in the regular season, but come tournament time, that record becomes irrelevant.
The seventh-rated Saints opened Class 1A regional tournament play last Tuesday against a gritty Janesville squad that may have had a .500 record but gave the Saints all they could handle.
Ultimately, the St. Ansgar defense put together a strong stretch in the second half as the Saints moved on with a 48-41 win over the Wildcats.
“Janesville did a really nice job,” Saints coach Scott Cakerice said. “We needed to compete.”
From the outset, it was apparent that a major part of the Wildcat game plan was to slow down the tempo.
When St. Ansgar ran into some first-half foul difficulty, the Wildcats were able to tie the score at 22 late in the second quarter before a Brooklyn Hackbart basket gave the Saints a scant two-point lead at the intermission.
Cakerice changed up the Saints defense to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half, and that helped limit Janesville to just 10 points over a 12-minute span.
Still, a Bailey Hoff three-pointer pulled Janesville within two at 43-41 with less than two minutes remaining, but St. Ansgar, which scored its final nine points from the free-throw line, was able to use those free throws to edge out to the final margin.
Grace Urbatsch paced the Saints with 17 while Hali Anderson overcame early foul issues to finish with 16.
Hoff led the Wildcats with 15, including three crucial 3-pointers.
St. Ansgar (19-2) advances to regional semifinal play on Friday where it will face 15th-ranked Clarksville at Charles City.
The Indians (19-3) advanced with a 75-36 win over Riceville on Tuesday.
“We need to come back focused and ready to play against a quality team,” Cakerice said. “Two good practices will really help.”