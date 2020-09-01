× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12: The St. Ansgar football team came out on top in the 2020 Mitchell County rivalry game, as the Saints beat the Green Devils, 35-12.

The Saints got the scoring started with a three-yard rushing touchdown by senior Ryan Cole. Osage answered with a touchdown run by Spencer Mooberry, but failed to convert the 2-point attempt.

In the second, Cole scored twice more, to give the Saints a 21-7 halftime lead.

In the third, Osage scored its second touchdown on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Connor Tabbert. The Green Devils attempted another 2-point conversion, but failed again.

Later in the quarter, Cole rushed for his fourth touchdown on a three-yard run, and snagged his fifth score in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.

As a team, St. Ansgar rushed for 318 yards on 60 carries. Cole, who rushed for 1,143 yards in 2019, got off to a hot start in 2020 with 204 yards on 38 carries.

The Saints attempted just one pass in the game, a 15-yard completion to senior Carter Salz.