St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12: The St. Ansgar football team came out on top in the 2020 Mitchell County rivalry game, as the Saints beat the Green Devils, 35-12.
The Saints got the scoring started with a three-yard rushing touchdown by senior Ryan Cole. Osage answered with a touchdown run by Spencer Mooberry, but failed to convert the 2-point attempt.
In the second, Cole scored twice more, to give the Saints a 21-7 halftime lead.
In the third, Osage scored its second touchdown on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Connor Tabbert. The Green Devils attempted another 2-point conversion, but failed again.
Later in the quarter, Cole rushed for his fourth touchdown on a three-yard run, and snagged his fifth score in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.
As a team, St. Ansgar rushed for 318 yards on 60 carries. Cole, who rushed for 1,143 yards in 2019, got off to a hot start in 2020 with 204 yards on 38 carries.
The Saints attempted just one pass in the game, a 15-yard completion to senior Carter Salz.
The Green Devils ran for 72 yards on 14 carries, led by Spencer Mooberry, who touched the ball five times for 54 yards. Quarterback Collin Muller completed 10-of-23 passes for 139 yards, with one touchdown to his name.
The victory was the Saints' second straight win over Osage.
St. Ansgar will play its next game on Friday against GHV, while Osage will travel to Clear Lake to take on the Lions.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!