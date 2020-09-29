St. Ansgar football shuts out North Butler (Press News print)

The St. Ansgar football team is is 5-0 on the season, and there is one main reason why.

The St. Ansgar rushing attack, led by senior Ryan Cole, and a defense that has held its opponents to just 39 points in five games.

On Friday, the Saints posted their third straight win of 28 or more points, as the team beat North Butler, 28-0. Senior Ryan Cole had another solid performance, this time for 230 yards and two touchdowns, good for an average of 15.3 yards per carry.

Cole also finished with one of St. Ansgar's two interceptions in the game. Junior Lorne Isler had the Saints' other rushing touchdown, and finished with 54 yards on 18 carries.

On special teams, junior Bradley Hackenmiller took the opening kickoff of the second half 71 yards for a touchdown, while the Saints' defense had six tackles for loss against the Bearcats.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by an average of nearly 25 points, scoring an average of 36.4 points a game this season and allowing just 7.8 points per contest.

On defense, the Saints are led by Isler and Cole and senior Carter Salz, who have accounted for 81 of the team's 196 tackles this season, including 10 tackles for loss. Salz has two sacks on the year.

St. Ansgar will take its undefeated record on the road to Newman Catholic next Friday, where the Saints will take on the 4-1 Knights.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

