St. Ansgar football crushes Nashua-Plainfield as Ryan Cole runs wild

Ryan Cole has been a force for the Saints on offense this season, and had one of the most impressive games of his career on Friday night.

The St. Ansgar football team earned its third straight dominant win to start the season, as the Saints crushed Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, 42-0.

Cole had a spectacular game, rushing for 141 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Cole also picked up a receiving touchdown, returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score, returned a punt return 51 yards to the end-zone, and also finished with an interception.

Senior Carter Salz also got significant playing time, and rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Justin Horgen scored a rushing touchdown, while running for 33 yards on nine carries.

Senior Derek Peterson scored the Saints' other touchdown, with a one-yard recovery on a Huskies' fumble.

The Saints held the Huskies to just 96 yards of total offense.

The win boosts St. Ansgar's record to 3-0 on the season. They will play next Friday, against West Fork.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

