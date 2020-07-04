St. Ansgar falls to Newman Catholic in key conference game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a Top of the Iowa East Conference game that many high school baseball fans circled on the schedule.

St. Ansgar at Newman Catholic for what likely would be a battle for position at the top of the conference standings.

Friday's game was all of that, but unfortunately for the Indians, they found themselves on the losing end of an 11-1 score.

The win that pushed the Knights back into first place, and served as a satisfying ending to a challenging couple of weeks.

Last week, the Knights dropped a pair of games, falling to Northwood-Kensett 5-4, and then losing to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 16-8 margin. Things got even more serious this week. The team took the day off from practice on Monday, as the school waited for the test results of a Newman Catholic softball player who had possibly been exposed to COVID-19.

Newman's Sam Kratz earned the win and had five strikeouts on the night, and allowed just two hits to a Saints team that had scored at least 10 runs in each of its three games this week.

