St. Ansgar falls to Newman Catholic in key conference game

It was a Top of the Iowa East Conference game that many high school baseball fans circled on the schedule.
St. Ansgar at Newman Catholic for what likely would be a battle for position at the top of the conference standings.
Friday's game was all of that, but unfortunately for the Indians, they found themselves on the losing end of an 11-1 score.
The win that pushed the Knights back into first place, and served as a satisfying ending to a challenging couple of weeks.
Last week, the Knights dropped a pair of games, falling to Northwood-Kensett 5-4, and then losing to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 16-8 margin. Things got even more serious this week. The team took the day off from practice on Monday, as the school waited for the test results of a Newman Catholic softball player who had possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
Newman's Sam Kratz earned the win and had five strikeouts on the night, and allowed just two hits to a Saints team that had scored at least 10 runs in each of its three games this week.
July 1
St. Ansgar 10, North Iowa 0: The St. Ansgar baseball team made quick work of North Iowa on Thursday night, as the Saints scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first to build an insurmountable lead.
With the win, the Saints improved to 9-2. St. Ansgar currently holds a half-game lead over Newman Catholic in the Top of Iowa East. The teams play Friday night to determine the conference champion.
Newman Catholic 10, Charles City 4: The Newman Catholic baseball team took down Charles City on Thursday night by a 10-4 score, as the Knights improved their record to 9-3 on the season.
Newman Catholic sits a half game behind St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East, and will play the Saints on Friday night to determine the conference title.
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (1).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (2).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (3).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (4).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (5).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (6).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (7).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (8).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (9).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (10).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (11).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (12).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (13).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (14).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (15).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (16).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (17).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (18).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (19).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (20).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (21).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (22).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (23).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (24).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (25).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (26).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (27).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (28).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (29).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (30).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (31).jpg
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (32).jpg
