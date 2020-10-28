St. Ansgar ends season in regional finals with loss to Wapsie Valley

One step short.

For 20 years, no St. Ansgar volleyball team had made it as far as the regional finals. The 2020 team ended that streak, but fell one step short of their ultimate goal, a state tournament spot.

On Wednesday night at Nashua-Plainfield High School, the No. 9 Saints' 17-game win streak, and thus, their season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to No. 2 Wapsie Valley in the Class 1A, Region 6 finals.

In the first set, it looked like the game might be a tightly contested match. The two squads traded points early, with St. Ansgar taking a 12-8 first set lead.

After that, the match was all Wapsie Valley. The Warriors scored 11 straight points in the first set to take a 21-14 lead, and eventually took the frame, 25-15.

In set two, the Warriors came out strong again, at one point scoring seven consecutive points, and eventually taking the set, 25-16. In the third and final set , the Warriors sealed the victory with a 25-14 win to clinch the sweep, the regional title, and the program's fourth state tournament trip in the past six years.