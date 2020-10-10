St. Ansgar earns bye as IHSAA announces football playoff assignments

The high school football playoffs are here at last, and finally, North Iowa's football teams know who they will be playing in the first round.
This year's postseason is much different than in years past, as every team will get an opportunity to play a game in the playoffs. Only one area team received a first round bye, as No. 2 St. Ansgar will get to rest next week, after clinching the Class A, District 3 title on Friday against Lake Mills.
For the rest of North Iowa's teams, the six-week playoff journey will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
This season, each class has been separated into 16 pods, with some pods consisting of four teams, and others consisting of three, with one of the teams receiving a first-round bye.
For teams in three-team pods, the winner of Friday night's game will play the bye week team in the second round on Oct. 23.
For teams in four team-pods, the winners of the first round game will face off in the second round.
The pods will be redrawn before the third round games on Oct. 30.
Class 3A
Pod 4
Mason City at Gilbert, 7 p.m.
Winner plays Webster City on Oct. 23
Pod 5
Charles City at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Winner plays Decorah on Oct. 23
Class 2A
Pod 3
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.
Winner plays Spirit Lake on Oct. 23
Pod 5
Roland-Story at Independence, 7 p.m.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23.
Pod 6
New Hampton at Forest City, 7 p.m.
Winner plays Waukon in second round on Oct. 23
Class 1A
Pod 5
Central Springs at South Hardin, 7 p.m.
Winner plays South Hamilton on Oct. 23
Pod 7
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage, 7 p.m.
Winner plays Columbus Catholic, Waterloo on Oct. 23
Class A
Pod 3
Manson-NW Webster at West Hancock, 7 p.m.
Madrid at St. Edmond, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23
Pod 5
St. Ansgar- Bye
North Union at West Fork, 7 p.m.
Winner plays St. Ansgar on Oct. 23
Pod 6
Nashua-Plainfield at South Winn, 7 p.m.
Bishop Garrigan at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23
Pod 7
Starmont at Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.
North Butler at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23
Eight-Player
Pod 4
Rockford at Tripoli, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23
Pod 5
Riceville at Janesville, 7 p.m.
Turkey Valley at Kee, 7 p.m.
Winners play on Oct. 23
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
