St. Ansgar earns bye as IHSAA announces football playoff assignments

The high school football playoffs are here at last, and finally, North Iowa's football teams know who they will be playing in the first round.

This year's postseason is much different than in years past, as every team will get an opportunity to play a game in the playoffs. Only one area team received a first round bye, as No. 2 St. Ansgar will get to rest next week, after clinching the Class A, District 3 title on Friday against Lake Mills.

For the rest of North Iowa's teams, the six-week playoff journey will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

This season, each class has been separated into 16 pods, with some pods consisting of four teams, and others consisting of three, with one of the teams receiving a first-round bye.

For teams in three-team pods, the winner of Friday night's game will play the bye week team in the second round on Oct. 23.

For teams in four team-pods, the winners of the first round game will face off in the second round.

The pods will be redrawn before the third round games on Oct. 30.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 3A