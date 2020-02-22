St. Ansgar boys basketball upset by Newman Catholic in playoffs
St. Ansgar boys basketball upset by Newman Catholic in playoffs

St. Ansgar vs Osage boys basketball

St. Ansgar's Erik Gerdts dribbles downcourt in a game earlier in the season against Osage..

 Kara Naig Special to the Press News

The Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled off a 48-47 upset win over St. Ansgar in the Class 1A-District 3 first round game Thursday night at Lake Mills.

After being knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, St. Ansgar outscored Newman Catholic 17-11 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead.

The Knights returned the favor, and the teams went into the final quarter deadlocked. Newman Catholic outscored St. Ansgar 10-9 for the margin of victory.

Three players finished in double figures for the Saints – seniors Erik Gerdts and Cade Duckert and junior Braden Powers – each scoring 10 points in a losing effort. Powers also had a team-high eight rebounds.

St. Ansgar finishes the season at 11-10.

