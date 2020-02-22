St. Ansgar boys basketball upset by Newman Catholic in playoffs

The Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled off a 48-47 upset win over St. Ansgar in the Class 1A-District 3 first round game Thursday night at Lake Mills.
After being knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, St. Ansgar outscored Newman Catholic 17-11 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights returned the favor, and the teams went into the final quarter deadlocked. Newman Catholic outscored St. Ansgar 10-9 for the margin of victory.
Three players finished in double figures for the Saints – seniors Erik Gerdts and Cade Duckert and junior Braden Powers – each scoring 10 points in a losing effort. Powers also had a team-high eight rebounds.
St. Ansgar finishes the season at 11-10.