St. Ansgar boys basketball overpowered by Lake Mills

Lake Mills 89, St. Ansgar 50
The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 3-5 on the season with an 89-50 loss to Lake Mills at home on Saturday, despite shooting 45 percent from the floor.
After taking a 42-29 halftime lead, Lake Mills extended that lead by keeping St. Ansgar to just 21 second-half points. The Bulldogs shot 61 percent from the field and hit 8 of 22 3-pointers.
Junior Braden Powers paced the Saints with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while senior Jack Sievert tallied 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. He also led St. Ansgar on the boards with six rebounds.
Senior Chad Helming scored a game-high 29 points for Lake Mills, while Junior Dashawn Linnen contributed 19 in a winning cause.
St. Ansgar is at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.