St. Ansgar boys basketball falls, prepares for playoffs

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team was outplayed from the start in a 90-46 loss to Denver at home on Friday night.

The Saints (11-9) fell behind 30-14 after the first quarter, and 55-22 at halftime and could never really mount a comeback effort.

St. Ansgar will face Newman Catholic on Thursday in the Class 1A District 3 playoffs in Lake Mills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 57

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team scored a five-point victory over Rockford on Monday, as the Saints took down the Warriors, 62-57.

The Saints took control of the game with a 25-point second quarter.

Junior Ryan Cole finished with a team-high 21 points for the Saints, while senior Jack Sievert had 15, to go along with eight rebounds.

For the Warriors, senior Matt Schubert led with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0