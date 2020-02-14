St. Ansgar boys basketball falls, prepares for playoffs
St. Ansgar boys basketball falls, prepares for playoffs

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team was outplayed from the start in a 90-46 loss to Denver at home on Friday night.

The Saints (11-9) fell behind 30-14 after the first quarter, and 55-22 at halftime and could never really mount a comeback effort.

St. Ansgar will face Newman Catholic on Thursday in the Class 1A District 3 playoffs in Lake Mills.

St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 57

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team scored a five-point victory over Rockford on Monday, as the Saints took down the Warriors, 62-57.

The Saints took control of the game with a 25-point second quarter.

Junior Ryan Cole finished with a team-high 21 points for the Saints, while senior Jack Sievert had 15, to go along with eight rebounds.

For the Warriors, senior Matt Schubert led with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

