St. Ansgar boys basketball defense dominates Northwood-Kensett

St. Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21: The St. Ansgar boys basketball teams rode a dominant defensive outing to a 17-point win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday, as the Saints allowed just two points in the first half in their 38-21 win against the Vikings.

Through three quarters, Northwood-Kensett had scored just eight total points. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 points to make the score respectable. The loss dropped the Vikings to 1-8 on the year, while St. Ansgar improved to 4-5.

Junior Cade Hengeteg led the Vikings with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46: The Riceville basketball team fell to the Huskies in an overtime game on Tuesday night by just two points, 48-46. The two squads ended regulation deadlocked at 38-38, but 10 points from Nashua-Plainfield in overtime sealed the win, and dropped Riceville to 2-7 on the year.

Riceville will play at home against Dunkerton on Friday.

Lake Mills 89, St. Ansgar 50

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 3-5 on the season with an 89-50 loss to Lake Mills at home on Saturday, despite shooting 45 percent from the floor.