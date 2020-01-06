St. Ansgar boys basketball defense dominates Northwood-Kensett

St. Ansgar 38, Northwood-Kensett 21: The St. Ansgar boys basketball teams rode a dominant defensive outing to a 17-point win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday, as the Saints allowed just two points in the first half in their 38-21 win against the Vikings.
Through three quarters, Northwood-Kensett had scored just eight total points. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 13 points to make the score respectable. The loss dropped the Vikings to 1-8 on the year, while St. Ansgar improved to 4-5.
Junior Cade Hengeteg led the Vikings with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Nashua-Plainfield 48, Riceville 46: The Riceville basketball team fell to the Huskies in an overtime game on Tuesday night by just two points, 48-46. The two squads ended regulation deadlocked at 38-38, but 10 points from Nashua-Plainfield in overtime sealed the win, and dropped Riceville to 2-7 on the year.
Riceville will play at home against Dunkerton on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake Mills 89, St. Ansgar 50
The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 3-5 on the season with an 89-50 loss to Lake Mills at home on Saturday, despite shooting 45 percent from the floor.
After taking a 42-29 halftime lead, Lake Mills extended that lead by keeping St. Ansgar to just 21 second-half points. The Bulldogs shot 61 percent from the field and hit 8 of 22 3-pointers.
Junior Braden Powers paced the Saints with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while senior Jack Sievert tallied 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. He also led St. Ansgar on the boards with six rebounds.
Senior Chad Helming scored a game-high 29 points for Lake Mills, while Junior Dashawn Linnen contributed 19 in a winning cause.
St. Ansgar is at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.