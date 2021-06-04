Spring Park returns Osage to nature

As well, canoers and kayakers requested a better access point to the Cedar River, where the waterway bends around the park and turns to rapids.

Renovators must also reckon with the flood plain. It does not take much for the Cedar River to climb over its banks and submerge the land.

“The water gets up to the light switch in the bathroom,” Gast said. “It’s kind of amazing if you’re standing out there looking at the flood and seeing how deep it gets.”

While there is new cement, sidewalk and channel, the water is still safe to drink. It could be bottled.

“It has always tested within the normal range,” Gast said.

Last year, they planted native wildflowers. It will take patience to feel their presence.

“We hope that will eventually add some color,” Gast said. “It’s going to take a couple years for them to establish themselves. Invite the birds and the butterflies, and you can sit on the benches and watch it all.

“There are a lot of school-age kids who spent time out there picnicking. Everyone is infatuated with the spring – how cold that water is. You can take your shoes off and walk into the channel. On a hot day it feels good.”