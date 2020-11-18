Spread of COVID-19 increases in Mitchell County

As unbelievable as it sounds to Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen, some diagnosed with COVID-19 and shedding the virus have disregarded the advice to quarantine. They are mixing with the public.

According to the CDC, almost 250,000 Americans have died from the disease.

Ketelsen said the number of the infected in Mitchell County keeps growing, and Public Health is seeing around 45 new cases a day. As of Nov. 18, the official death toll in the county is 13.

“When we call, it’s important to answer and follow the guidelines that Public Health gives them,” Ketelsen said. “It’s important for them to stay home and keep other individuals safe."

Ketelsen indicated that many residents are not following the recommendation to wear masks.

“There is proven evidence out there that two-layered masks are effective," Ketelsen said. "If you’re carrying the virus, it will protect others.”

One problem is that some feel they are at a low risk of serious complications or death, and therefore do not need to wear a mask. However, the individual could inadvertently spread COVID-19 to someone in a high-risk category, or to someone with loved ones at high risk.