Spread of COVID-19 increases in Mitchell County

As unbelievable as it sounds to Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen, some diagnosed with COVID-19 and shedding the virus have disregarded the advice to quarantine. They are mixing with the public.
According to the CDC, almost 250,000 Americans have died from the disease.
Ketelsen said the number of the infected in Mitchell County keeps growing, and Public Health is seeing around 45 new cases a day. As of Nov. 18, the official death toll in the county is 13.
“When we call, it’s important to answer and follow the guidelines that Public Health gives them,” Ketelsen said. “It’s important for them to stay home and keep other individuals safe."
Ketelsen indicated that many residents are not following the recommendation to wear masks.
“There is proven evidence out there that two-layered masks are effective," Ketelsen said. "If you’re carrying the virus, it will protect others.”
One problem is that some feel they are at a low risk of serious complications or death, and therefore do not need to wear a mask. However, the individual could inadvertently spread COVID-19 to someone in a high-risk category, or to someone with loved ones at high risk.
This is why Ketelsen sees such behavior at best as ignorant, at worst as cruel.
Public Health workers are often putting in 80 hours a week, at least. But Ketelsen it not complaining about doing her duty for others.
“We’re just trying to do contact tracing,” she said. "Following up with [diagnosed] positive individuals’ circle of contacts. We’re keeping people in isolation, answering questions. We’re also doing our testing site down on Pine Street.”
Public Health runs the Osage testing site four days a week.
“It’d be great if the community would support that and help by mitigating the spread," Ketelsen said. "Listen to the guidance to keep yourself and others safe. If you come in close contact, it’s important you quarantine for 14 days, because you can catch the virus anywhere from day two to day 14 after being exposed.
“We’ve seen people not quarantining, and that’s where we’re at with all these outbreaks.”
For Thanksgiving, Ketelsen suggests no large gatherings. Like all things, the holidays will not be the same in 2020.
“Just have immediate family, or don’t get together, and do a Zoom," Ketelsen said. "It’s a little different this year. It’s important to stay safe, especially with the numbers we have.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
