Spots available for spring bird walk at Pilot Knob State Park
COMMENTARY

Spots available for spring bird walk at Pilot Knob State Park

Black-capped chickadee

A black-capped chickadee surveys its surroundings.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOs

Now that spring is here, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy it.

To help you do that, they are hosting a spring bird walk from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 15. The program will be held at Pilot Knob State Park, five miles east of Forest City.

Spring is a great time to observe birds in Iowa, since many nesting birds are returning from their southern wintering grounds and others are flying through on their way north.

Before the walk, WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls will introduce people to birdwatching and will discuss bird species that can be seen during the spring  in Iowa. Along the walk, participants will learn how to look for birds, what to listen for, and how to identify birds they find.

Preregistration through NIACC is required for this program and there will be a $15 fee. To sign up, people should contact NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu to register for course number 8390.

Lisa Ralls

Ralls
